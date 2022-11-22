Major AEW star praises Logan Paul's performance at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul impressed several members of the WWE Universe after his performance at Crown Jewel 2022. One performer who was impressed with The Maverick's work was AEW World Champion MJF.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul entered the squared circle for the first time to compete against The Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, he quickly began his first singles feud against The Miz, whom he defeated at SummerSlam 2022 before challenging Roman Reigns.

After a spectacular performance in Riyadh, Paul won over the fans and wrestlers, even though he couldn't win the titles at the Premium Live Event.

Speaking on the Barstool Sports podcast, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman praised The YouTuber's performance in his third match:

"So he literally, his knee just exploded. Just exploded, literally in one match and by the way, Logan Paul, you did an incredible job [at Crown Jewel]. I thought he did an absolutely transcendent, major, incredible job but yeah, he found out that this sport is really, really hard on your body." [H/T - PostWrestling]

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Maverick after his banger performance at Crown Jewel 2022.

Jake Paul provides an update on Logan Paul's injuries

Logan Paul received one of the biggest opportunities in sports entertainment when he went up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, The Maverick couldn't dethrone the Tribal Chief.

After the match, it was revealed that Paul suffered several injuries during the match, which might lead to him taking some time off. Recently, Jake Paul said in an interview with DAZN that The Maverick's injuries aren't as severe as expected and he will return soon:

"He’s [Logan] doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be an ACL, but it just turned out to be the MCL and Meniscus, which is better. He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best man."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

It will be interesting to see when Paul returns to action and who will be his fourth opponent in WWE. He recently issued a challenge to John Cena for a match at WrestleMania 39, to which The Leader of Cenation responded through his social media account.

Do you think John Cena will face Logan at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes