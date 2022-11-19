John Cena teases blockbuster return to WWE for a match against popular superstar

Multi-time world champion John Cena recently teased the idea of him returning to WWE. He recently took to Instagram to post one of his Stone Cold Steve Austin-inspired graphics.

The 16-time world champion's last match in WWE came against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match alongside the Mysterios. Cena has since been absent from the company's programming, with his last appearance coming on the June 27 episode of RAW, where he celebrated his 20th anniversary with the promotion.

The graphic, however, consisted of Logan Paul instead of The Texas Rattlesnake. Hence, Cena has suggested that he might indeed return to WWE for a match against The Maverick at WrestleMania 39. This comes mere weeks after reports emerged of the possibility of Cena wrestling a match at The Showcase of Immortals.

Check out Cena's Instagram post below:

During a recent edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul called out Cena, making it known that he wants to face the 16-time world champion at WrestleMania 39. By the looks of it, Cena seems interested in the idea.

Following Logan's latest match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, he was acknowledged by Cena on social media. The WWE veteran posted a photo of Paul after he came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What did Logan Paul say about wanting to face John Cena?

During the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul claimed that he has already texted Triple H regarding a potential match against John Cena at next year's WrestleMania.

The Show of Shows will take place in Hollywood this year. Therefore, it might be the perfect chance for The Leader of the Cenation to make his in-ring return for the first time since SummerSlam 2021.

During the podcast, Paul stated that he asked The Game whether he wanted to break the internet again.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Says he already texted Triple H about it, to ‘break the internet again’



Also gives a compelling insight of his vision towards the business too, he gets pro-wrestling. Logan Paul on his podcast today expressed his interest in a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.Says he already texted Triple H about it, to ‘break the internet again’Also gives a compelling insight of his vision towards the business too, he gets pro-wrestling. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Logan Paul on his podcast today expressed his interest in a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.Says he already texted Triple H about it, to ‘break the internet again’ 👀👀👀Also gives a compelling insight of his vision towards the business too, he gets pro-wrestling. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LwQU9ms8dg

Paul is currently recovering from the injuries he suffered after Crown Jewel but could be aiming to make a quick comeback after another splendid performance in the ring.

It remains to be seen whether a potential match against Cena could be in the works.

What do you make of a potential Paul vs. Cena match in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

