MJF should bring a 60-year-old veteran who genuinely dislikes Jeff Jarett to AEW, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion MJF has been given an interesting idea by WWE veteran Vince Russo. The former head booker of the Stamford-based promotion suggested MJF should bring Dixie Carter into his current storyline with Jeff Jarrett.

The Salt of the Earth has had a heated rivalry with Jeff Jarrett since Double J announced that his current AEW contract will be his last as an active in-ring performer. Jeff Jarrett also revealed that he plans on winning the AEW World Championship during this run.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, the former WWE head writer spoke about how the AEW rivalry between MJF and Jeff Jarrett should be booked. The veteran said that MJF bringing Dixie Carter into the mix could work as she has a history with The Last Outlaw.

Trending

"Bro, the thing that I said is, if you want to get people talking, Jeff has such a long, rich history in the business. Bro, for as many people that love Jeff, the Sonjays and the Jay Lethal, a lot of people love Jeff. A lot of people. Bro, there's a lot of people that hate Jeff," said Russo.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

He continued:

"If I'm MJF, I'm going to try to humiliate and embarrass Jeff. Bring out those people one by one that have heat with (Jeff). Whoever... Raven, who felt that 'You were holding me down at TNA. You ran the company. You put the belt on blah blah.' Then you build to, bro, the last person you bring in is Dixie Carter. Bro, this is what's going to get people talking." [1:21 - 2:23]

Vince Russo further explained the difference between cheap pop and real pop after seeing an AEW segment

WWE veteran Vince Russo has great experience in professional wrestling and has seen how things work in various locker rooms. In the same episode, Russo explained the difference between a cheap pop and a real pop.

The veteran said that if a talent got a cheap pop, he didn't have respect in the locker room, as it was easy, and the talent did not have to work for it.

"Bro, back in the day, and you know this, Chris, bro, if you got the cheap pop, you were frowned on in the locker room. Like there was a difference between a pop and a cheap pop and if you went the way of cheap pop, bro, you didn't have the respect in the locker room because it was easy. You didn't have to work for it." [3:33-3:58]

Fans will have to wait and see how All Elite Wrestling books the upcoming stories in the promotion, especially the current MJF-Jeff Jarrett feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback