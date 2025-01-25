WWE veteran denies offensive backstage remark rumor (Exclusive)

WCW legend Konnan and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio were involved in the Aro Lucha wrestling promotion when it held shows in 2017 and 2018. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently dismissed reports he said something derogatory backstage at one of the company's events.

Russo is best known for his writing stints with WCW and WWE during the Monday Night Wars era. He also worked for TNA between 2002 and 2014 before former tag team Ron and Don Harris asked him to be part of the Aro Lucha creative team.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo recalled how someone made up a rumor that he said "w*tbacks" behind the scenes. The offensive word is used to describe a Mexican living in the United States without permission.

"Bro, somebody reported online that I was overheard backstage referring to the Mexican wrestlers as w*tbacks," Russo said. "So, Ron and Don Harris hired me to work this, I'm writing the show with Konnan, Rey's main-eventing, and I'm walking around backstage [making derogatory remarks]? How can you even [make that up] in your wildest imagination?" [5:41 – 6:22]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on his Aro Lucha experience

While Vince Russo dealt with lots of dramas in TNA, WCW, and WWE, that was not the case during his brief spell with Aro Lucha.

The 64-year-old took the job due to his friendship with The Harris Brothers and had no issues working alongside Konnan:

"I've been friends with those guys since freaking '94," Russo stated. "Still am to this day. Still talk to Ron Harris monthly. So, bro, I was like their first phone call because they wanted me to write the TV and they wanted me to write it with Konnan because Konnan understood Mexican wrestling. Beautiful fit, no problems whatsoever." [5:04 – 5:26]

Aro Lucha has not held an event since 2018. The most recent show featured several wrestlers before they joined bigger promotions, including Austin Theory, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara.

