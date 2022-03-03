MJF busts open CM Punk on Dynamite, The Pinnacle take out AEW Security

Maxwell Jacob Friedman once again turned on CM Punk, busting him wide open during AEW Dynamite.

This week, Punk spoke about how he felt about MJF's feelings. The Second City Saint also recalled sharing a photo with Stone Cold Steve Austin in his youth, just like the 25-year-old did for him. Then, MJF came out to seemingly show his appreciation for Punk.

However, as the two hugged, MJF delivered a nasty low blow, prompting his stablemates at The Pinnacle, Shawn Spears and Wardlow, to come out and assault Punk. FTR followed them and took out the AEW security team to help MJF assault Punk.

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting came to save Punk, but it was too late. The former WWE Champion was bleeding from MJF's diamond ring.

MJF expressed his true feelings towards CM Punk during the last episode of AEW Dynamite

MJF cut a promo during the last Dynamite, sharing that he dreamed of being a wrestler his whole life. The photo he had with Punk was his moment of a lifetime because he looked up to him. Meanwhile, Punk said that the picture with young MJF was "just another Friday" for him.

That's where MJF's true feelings came out. He stated that he was bullied and had severe attention deficit disorder when he was 11. He only thought he would make friends once he made the football team as a middle linebacker but got bullied by his teammates.

From there, he refused all football scholarships because he wanted to be a professional wrestler, studying tapes of matches and promos, vowing to be the "best in the world." Punk came out asking if all MJF said was true. The latter confirmed and left the ring with tears in his eyes.

GetTheTables @GetTheTables_



That was an unbelievable performance from MJF.



#AEW



The tears from MJF was such a great touch to this segment.That was an unbelievable performance from MJF. #AEW Dynamite The tears from MJF was such a great touch to this segment. That was an unbelievable performance from MJF. #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/kj4sRJDNh1

Punk and MJF's upcoming Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022 will be a classic, with many emotions involved. With some tension already rising between Wardlow and MJF, it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

