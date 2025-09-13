MJF calls out 2-time WWE World heavyweight Champion for a match outside AEW

MJF has just challenged a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to a match outside AEW. He has done this after confirming that this match could take place despite previous reports. A report stated that TNA stars were no longer allowed to work with Canadian promotion Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling due to stars from the Tony Khan-led company also appearing on their shows. This has been debunked by Fightful Select, as upon asking TNA President Carlos Silva about this, he mentioned that this report was false and they were not prohibited from making appearances.MJF has taken to X/Twitter and reacted to this report. He seemed to be satisfied that this had been proven false. He then tagged MLPW's social media account and mentioned how he wanted to face Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler). Neither of the two has competed in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling just yet.See his post below.&quot;Sick. Hey @MapleLeafPW Feed me Ziggler.&quot; Friedman wrote.MJF set for appearance tomorrow night on AEW CollisionAt All Out in just over a week, the former AEW World Champion will be taking on Mark Briscoe in a singles match. He gave Briscoe the liberty of choosing a stipulation for their bout.Tomorrow night on Collision, this is said to be revealed, and it has been announced that both men will be in attendance for this. It is to be expected that there may be chaos during their segment, as last week, MJF made an appearance on the Saturday show and attacked the Sussex County Chicken, despite this being a day after his wedding. This just shows how much he hated Briscoe.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKSaturday Night #AEWCollision 8pm ET / 5pm PT Coast to Coast on TNT + HBO Max Tomorrow, 9/13! MJF Will Appear! CMLL World Champion @The_MJF will appear on Collision this Saturday. What will he say? Find out Coast to Coast at 8e/5p on TNT + HBO Max, TOMORROW NIGHT!It remains to be seen what stipulation the former ROH World Champion ends up choosing, but this bout will surely be one to watch, as this could be the culmination of their long-time feud. What are your predictions for this match?