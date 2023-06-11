MJF calls fan a "mark" after heartfelt interaction with former WWE NXT Champion

AEW World Champion MJF roasted a fan following his heartwarming interaction with a former WWE NXT Champion. The star in question is Adam Cole.

This past week on Dynamite, both the world champion and the Panama Playboy kicked off their rivalry. The two stars had a war of words. In the end, The Salt of the Earth agreed to wrestle Adam Cole any time.

Recently a fan took to Twitter to share a photo of the direct message conversation that they had shared with Adam Cole. The fan seemed to have had a heartwarming exchange with the former NXT Champion and mentioned appreciated him for his support and humbly advised Cole to continue to have a positive influence in the society.

Upon seeing the post, MJF replied by calling the fan a 'mark.'

"Lol, What a Mark," MJF tweeted.

Last year, the former WWE Superstar suffered a career-threatening concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the first edition of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Since then, Cole had been sidelined, and there was little to no update on his status. During an interview with Grapsody last year, Tony Khan indirectly addressed Cole's absence.

On the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite, The Panama Playboy made a surprise return and addressed the reason behind his absence.

MJF namedropped multiple WWE personalities during his promo segment with Adam Cole

As mentioned earlier, both Friedman and Cole had a promo segment taking shots at each other. The AEW World Champion namedropped WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, claiming that he handpicked the Panama Playboy to be the top star in WWE.

He also mentioned that the company's Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon, did not see Cole as the top guy in the company.

"A certain individual in Titan Towers didn’t think you had top guy potential, and that individual's name was Vince McMahon... big fan by the way... Vince McMahon was right," MJF said.

Friedman also referred to the reports that Cole was slated to be Keith Lee's manager on WWE's main roster.

Do you think MJF crossed the line in taking shots at the fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

