MJF to be confronted by a ghost from his past in a huge return at AEW Revolution 2025? Looking at the possibility.

AEW is less than one week from the sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view. MJF was once poised for a historic run at the top of the company, but he's currently feuding with another AEW Original, "Hangman" Adam Page. The two will again battle at Revolution VI, but there's new speculation on a massive return in the works.

The Salt of The Earth and Hangman won the inaugural Diamond Ring Battle Royal, thanks to one person: Wardlow. The next week, Wardlow accompanied MJF to the ring and helped him get the finals win over Page. Wardlow debuted the week before the Battle Royal, attacking Cody Rhodes to save Friedman. This was the beginning of a roller-coaster relationship, which could be thrust back into the spotlight at Revolution.

Mr. Mayhem has been on the shelf since March 2024 with a knee injury suffered while trying to dethrone then-World Champion Samoa Joe. He is set to return soon and has been announced for the Indies. The heavyweight's AEW run has been heavily criticized, with fans accusing Khan of hurting Wardlow with start-stop creative pushes. While Page and Friedman are both looking to regain their top spots, Wardlow is also ready for a journey of redemption, and confronting a massive part of his past troubles at Revolution could be the first step.

Wardlow has had interactions with MJF since their rivalry peaked. He was briefly on a mission to dethrone Friedman of the AEW World Championship and deliver it to Adam Cole until injuries forced a change in plans. There has never been another MJF vs. Wardlow singles bout or another Wardlow vs. Hangman singles match. Wardlow could assist Hangman with MJF, and while the babyfaces have never teamed either, Revolution could be the perfect place to form a new alliance.

MJF vs. Hangman II is set for AEW Revolution

MJF and Adam Page will do battle in singles action for the second time at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 9, in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated lineup:

Zero Hour Pre-show: 'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection

MJF vs. Adam Page

World Championship Contender's Match: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

Women's World Championship Hollywood Ending: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

The last match with Page and MJF came on December 30, 2020, at Brodie Lee's Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite. Page and The Dark Order defeated MJF, Ortiz, and Santana that night.

