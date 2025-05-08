MJF confronts top star backstage in AEW; huge rematch teased

MJF had a verbal war with a top AEW star backstage. The duo teased going against each other for the third time. Will Ospreay and Maxwell had one of the top feuds of 2024, where both stars picked up victories over each other. The Aerial Assassin is currently getting ready to go to Double or Nothing, where he will face Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Meanwhile, the former AEW World Champion has been trying to be a part of the Hurt Syndicate for many weeks now. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley denied him. After bribing Shelton, he decided to give Maxwell a chance, but the All Mighty disagreed. However, it seems like he will be part of the faction, as he hurt the Top Flight for Lashley this week.

Tonight on Dynamite, Maxwell confronted Will backstage. MJF warned Ospreay that he would take the title from the latter when Ospreay wins it at All In later.

MJF won the first bout between them on the 250th episode of Dynamite and then lost to Ospreay the second time at last year's All In. It seems like the Salt of the Earth might be the contender for the AEW World Championship after All In.

