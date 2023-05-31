"MJF DOES want to go to WWE," "All-time burial" - Fans react to the 27-year-old star's strange look in AEW Fight Forever

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW World Champion MJF having a questionable look in the new Fight Forever video game.

The All Elite Wrestling game was officially announced on November 10, 2020, at the AEW Games 1.0 Special Event. After multiple delays, it is set to launch next month, on June 29, 2023.

Fight Forever has been heavily promoted on social media in recent weeks by the fans and some of the stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While some fans are eagerly waiting for the game, there is a section of gamers who are not too impressed with the graphics.

Tony Khan's company has been ridiculed for some of the character designs as they do not like the talent in real-life. One such example that surfaced on Twitter was that of MJF, who looked like WWE executive Kevin Dunn.

Smart Money Justin @BadTakeJustin Kenny Omega spend years and millions of dollars only to make MJF look like Kevin Dunn in a video game. Kenny Omega spend years and millions of dollars only to make MJF look like Kevin Dunn in a video game. https://t.co/0QqWvzsZ7y

The Twitterati erupted at MJF's design in Fight Forever, and some fans felt that it could be a way to bury The Devil, who has teased joining WWE on multiple occasions. You can check the reactions below.

Bully Ray wants two-time WWE Champion to return and face MJF in AEW

MJF is still the topmost champion in the promotion. He successfully defended his AEW World Title by defeating Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy in a fatal-four way at Double or Nothing.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that CM Punk should clash against MJF upon his return to All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he is happy to see the end of the 'pillars' storyline and is excited about The Devil's future.

"Hopefully (on if CM Punk would return). I think the Punk return obviously should do well for AEW. Punk and MJF should do really well for AEW. I think it's the shot in the arm that the world title picture could use. I thought the Pillars storyline made a lot of sense but it never truly got me the way I way I was hoping it'd get me. Last night the four guys went out there and had a great match. I am glad that the story had come to an end. I am ready to see Max move on," said Bully.

It remains to be seen if The Second City Saint and MJF will face each other again in the near future.

Are you excited about CM Punk's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

