MJF drops bombshell on major shoulder injury days before AEW Revolution

MJF has revealed some details regarding the major shoulder injury he sustained a while back. This comes just a few days before his big match at AEW Revolution, where he will face 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Friedman was on a brief hiatus from December 2023 to May 2024. During this time, he was reportedly recovering from several injuries he sustained during his time as the AEW World Champion, including one to his shoulder. There were reports at the time that claimed that he had already undergone surgery before his return to the company.

While appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, MJF was asked if he could set the record straight about whether he had surgery on his shoulder. The Wolf of Wrestling dodged the question, confirming that he indeed had an injury but that he could not divulge any information. He claimed that despite this, he was still one of the most in-shape wrestlers in AEW and even the entire industry.

"I did go out. I hurt my shoulder. Did I have shoulder surgery? I am not, what do they call it when somebody asks about medical issues? Yeah, yeah because of HIPAA violations. You really shouldn’t ask me questions like that. My shoulder, however, feels great as you can tell when I take my shirt off, I am the most in-shape professional wrestler in my company - not that that’s hard. I would also gather to say I'm the most in-shape professional wrestler. I would say I'm easily in the top five of the landscape. And that's without me having to you know (get surgery)." [11:51-12:28]

MJF reacts to John Cena's heel turn

The entire wrestling world was in shock at Elimination Chamber as John Cena turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes and selling his soul to The Rock, heading into his final WrestleMania.

During the same podcast with Sports Illustrated, MJF talked about this moment. He first addressed how it was a common that wrestlers watched the product from rival companies. He was straight to the point in saying that he watched the show live and that the heel turn was an awesome moment for him.

"I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don’t... Let me put it this way: 'Yes, I was watching it [WWE Elimination Chamber]. I was watching it live, it was an awesome moment [John Cena’s heel turn] and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was.' Point blank, end of discussion," MJF said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

MJF is no stranger to heel turns as well, as he has broken many hearts as well throughout his career. This has gone with his reputation of being a scumbag to both the fans and his co-wrestlers.

Please give credit to the SI Media podcast and give Sportskeeda an H/T when getting quotes from this article.

