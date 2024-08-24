AEW American Champion MJF recently made a bold claim about one of his biggest rivals in the promotion. The star is none other than Will Ospreay. MJF and Will Ospreay are set to clash for the AEW American Title at All In this Sunday.

The Aerial Assassin made a name for himself on the independent circuit as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling before moving to AEW late last year. Will Ospreay is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet but his current rival MJF has a different take on him. .

In an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, MJF explained why Will Ospreay will never be a top guy in professional wrestling. Friedman believes Ospreay lacks the killer instinct:

"As much as it pains me to say it, Will Ospreay, much like me, is the complete package. But do you know what the difference is? The difference is he lacks a killer instinct. Swerve [Strickland] pointed it out, now I'm pointing it out, the man will never be a top guy in this industry until he stops being a gutless little worm. To be honest, I think the reason he is a gutless little worm is because he's from the United Kingdom. These people are built different, and the way they are built is s**t." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

AEW star MJF works better as a babyface according to Dutch Mantell

MJF shockingly turned face in the middle of his AEW World Title reign last year. After a lengthy absence, he made his huge return at Double or Nothing. However, Friedman showed his true colors and reverted to his heel persona, ambushing Daniel Garcia a couple of months ago.

MJF also managed to capture the AEW International Championship from Will Ospreay at Dynamite 250 last month.

In the recent edition of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell made a bold claim about MJF's character. He stated that Friedman works better as a babyface and the fans would get behind him if he goes up against a bigger name:

"Now, I think the money with MJF is him being a babyface. I really do. And you get a fire breathing heel on top of him and do something to him and let him bring the people that kind of like him because face it, if he's 5'8, 5'9 or whatever he is, he's the automatic underdog. So when he goes up against the bigger guy, if the people don't know who the the heel or the babyface is to start off with, I think they would choose if he just stood there and didn't aggravate the crowd, they would pick him as the babyface." [26:40 - 27:18]

MJF is set to defend his AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay at the All In PPV event this Sunday. It will be interesting to see if he retains the title over the Aerial Assassin.

