MJF gives himself a new AEW name

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF in AEW, has given himself a new name. This came following the events that occurred at Grand Slam: Mexico this week at the historic Arena Mexico venue.

At the show, The Salt of the Earth was scheduled to battle the international sensation Mistico (FKA Sin Cara). Moreover, he had also resurrected his captivating 'American Hero' gimmick for one night only. The duo delivered a highly compelling showdown, although it ended quite differently than expected.

MJF utilized a low blow on Mistico following multiple attempts to secure a three-count in his fit of rage and lost the match. Furthermore, he committed the despicable act of unmasking the former WWE Superstar and wearing it himself. He laid a beatdown on him with his Hurt Syndicate faction members until a band of CMLL luchadors came to his aid.

Following the match at Grand Slam Mexico, the Wolf of Wrestling christened himself with a new name via his Instagram and claimed to be better than Mistico.

"Maxico>mistico," he wrote.

AEW top star MJF's girlfriend recently shared good news

Amidst MJF's skyrocketing run in All Elite Wrestling, his girlfriend and backstage interviewer, Alicia Atout, delivered some good news.

Following the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event, Atout took to her social media to reveal that she had become a permanent resident of the United States of America.

"I’m so happy to share that I’m officially a permanent resident of the USA. It’s been a wild journey. I had to go quiet on all my projects for what felt like forever. Be patient. Anxious. Excited. Now I can’t wait to see what’s next, along with continue my work at AEW."

This news came right after Maxwell Jacob Friedman's impactful night at Grand Slam: Mexico. With the former AEW World Champion experiencing significant success in both his professional and personal life, it will be interesting to see his journey unfold moving forward.

