“MJF gonna cost Cody Rhodes at ‘Mania” - WWE Universe goes berserk after massive tease for WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe went into a frenzy after Diamond Dallas Page posted photos of Cody Rhodes and MJF and hinted that they might be heading for a reunion of some sort.

MJF is one of the hottest names in pro wrestling at the moment, as his current stint in AEW has garnered massive acclaim. Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, is one of the top babyfaces in the industry. He is currently on course to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

DDP posted images of himself, MJF, Cody, and Dustin Rhodes and captioned it, “Will they meet again?” That is exactly the question that fans have asked for a while now, given that MJF is heavily rumored to join WWE in the near future.

Fans were quick to jump on the tease and stated that The Salt of the Earth could cost The American Nightmare at WrestleMania.

All in all, it is going to be a crazy few weeks on the Road to WrestleMania, and it will be even more enthralling if MJF shows up at the show.

John Cena has been planting seeds for MJF to come to WWE

WWE legend John Cena has been doing the hard work and has planted the seeds for MJF to move over to WWE. Cena and Maxwell caught up at the premiere of Iron Claw, where he spoke with the former AEW World Champion.

Cena was speaking to Chris Van Vliet when he said that he had planted the idea in MJF’s head.

“And I kind of [said] maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day all that. There's no denying the fact that he's doing good work. And I don't think that I should ignore that.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

With this and Diamond Dallas Page’s recent post, it could be possible that MJF does indeed make his move to the other side and shock the entire wrestling world in the process.