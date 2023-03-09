MJF hilariously reacts after 4-time WWE World Champion teases indefinite hiatus from AEW

AEW World Champion MJF has taken to social media to react to the news of a former WWE Champion announcing that he is taking some time away from the ring.

The man taking some time off is the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, who went to war with Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Revolution in a 60 minute Iron Man Match. However, Danielson was unsuccessful in his quest to become the new World Champion.

As a result, Bryan announced on the most recent edition of Dynamite that it was "time to go home," which has led fans to believe he is stepping away from the ring for a while. This is something that the AEW World Champion took a lot of joy in on Twitter.

"lol" tweeted @The_MJF

Friedman forced Danielson to tap to his own finishing move at Revolution after 60 minutes of action, but what will the "American Dragon" do next? Only time will tell!

MJF will celebrate his "Re-Bar Mitzvah" next week on AEW Dynamite

The "Salt of the Earth" earned a well-deserved week off this past week on Dynamite, but with MJF's birthday coming up on March 18th, and he wants to celebrate in style.

On the upcoming March 15th edition of Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will treat the AEW fans in attendance to his "Re-Bar Mitzvah" as part of his birthday celebrations.

With Bryan Danielson out of the picture for the time being, it is unclear as to who might step up to the World Champion and become the next challenger. But one thing is certain, given how much people loathe the "Salt of the Earth" backstage, the laundry list of contenders will be ready to make themselves known on March 15th.

What do you think Maxwell Jacob Friedman will have in store for his celebration next week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

