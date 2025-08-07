MJF makes a bold claim after cheating to win against Mark Briscoe on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion MJF cheated to defeat his opponent on Dynamite and made a bold statement after the win. Friedman made his in-ring return on TV after over a month.

This past Wednesday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman competed in a match on AEW Dynamite for the first time in a month. He squared off against Mark Briscoe in a grudge match after weeks of animosity. At the end of the bout, MJF managed to gain a pinfall on Briscoe while the latter's foot was on the ropes, which the referee never saw.

After noticing that Briscoe's foot was on the rope, Friedman pulled his leg before the referee could see. Despite cheating to win, The Salt of the Earth took to X to make a bold claim that he actually won the match clean.

"CLEAN WIN BABY!!!!!!"

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF CLEAN WIN BABY!!!!!!

Following his win over Mark Briscoe, MJF took him out with his Dynamite Diamond Ring as well. Later, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page showed up and brawled with Friedman all over the arena.

Wrestling veteran on MJF abruptly being removed from an AEW faction

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was a part of The Hurt Syndicate for weeks before both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin gave their thumbs down to remove him from the group. This past week on Dynamite, MVP also gave Friedman a thumbs down to remove him from the stable.

On Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan recently lashed out at the company and MVP for MJF's abrupt removal from The Hurt Syndicate.

“Lashley threw him out last week with a thumbs down, and now Shelton threw him out. What's going on? I mean, you would think between MJF and what's this guy's name? MVP, you know they'd come up with something better,” Konnan said.

Only time will tell what's next for MJF amid his feud with "Hangman" Adam Page.

