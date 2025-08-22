MJF makes a major claim ahead of his AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 22, 2025 08:51 GMT
AEW MJF
MJF made a huge claim (Source-MJF on X)

MJF issued a declaration just days before challenging for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door 2025. The Salt of the Earth vowed to take advantage of the Champion's rage.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is slated to challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door this Sunday. Max got the match by announcing last week that he would be executing his casino gauntlet contract. However, The Devil rage-baited Hangman into adding new stipulations to the World title match this past Wednesday.

On Dynamite this week, MJF kidnapped Mark Briscoe and threatened to set him on fire while asking Hangman Page to add the stipulation that he will lose the World title if he gets counted out or disqualified. Max also announced that he will not lose his contract if he loses at Forbidden Door. Hangman had to accept the stipulations to save Briscoe.

Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth took to X to claim that Hangman's anger, eagerness, or hubris could make him lose the World title. Max also declared himself as the next AEW World Champion:

"Hangman’s anger will get him DQ’d. Hangman’s eagerness will get him counted out. Or hangman’s hubris will get him pinned or submitted. No matter how you slice it. You are reading the post of your next AEW WORLD CHAMPION," Max wrote.
MJF is set for a huge match against an ex-WWE star outside AEW

Aside from his ongoing feuds with Hangman Page and Mark Briscoe, MJF has also been in a rivalry with the ex-WWE star, Mistico (fka Sin Cara). In their last encounter at Grand Slam Mexico, the match ended in a DQ.

Later, Max won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. It was recently announced that MJF will face Mistico in a title vs. mask match at the CMLL 92 Anniversary event next month.

It will be interesting to see if Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be heading into his match with Mistico as the All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
