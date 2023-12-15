MJF makes an unexpected appearance in a company outside AEW

MJF has been in the news for various reasons recently. He will face Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End on December 30, and he is seemingly in a complicated feud with the Devil. The latest twist in that feud almost saw one-half of the Better Than You Bay Bay tag team align himself with the Samoan Submission Machine to defeat the Devil's goons. But that was not to be. Just before the bout, Friedman found himself the victim of a vicious bottle attack.

Now, yet another incident involving him has captured the headlines. The Salt of the Earth was spotted at an event by Create a Pro Wrestling Academy, Frostbite 2. A video of his appearance surfaced online via the CAP social profile.

The current AEW World Champion, originally from Plainview, New York, does have some streaks in the Indies to his credit. He made his wrestling debut in Combat Zone Wrestling back in 2015 and then had a stint with Major League Wrestling in 2017. He made an appearance in WWE's NXT in 2016 and signed up with Tony Khan's company in 2019.

Is MJF poised to drop the AEW Championship?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman reportedly seems to be fast losing his popularity in AEW. The wrestler, who was featured twice on the list of highest merchandise sellers for the company in October, had other members of the AEW roster like a post that was critical of his tenure in the Jacksonville-based company just a few months later. One other social account has derided his entire journey in the Tony Khan-owned company in one rude-sounding sentence.

At just 27 years, MJF has ample time to try out newer wrestling promotions, evolve to be part of other major promotions, or completely reinvent himself. What happens at the Worlds End match with Samoa Joe remains to be seen, as well as what he will do next.

