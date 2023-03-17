"MJF NEVER DREW A DIME"- Twitterverse roasts AEW Champion with Dynamite suffering viewership decline

The ratings are out for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, and fans are once again pointing to MJF as the problem with the company's viewership.

Last night, AEW held Dynamite at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, which was the promotion's debut event in the Canadian city and the hometown of top stars Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Tony Khan also booked a massive card, including three title matches for fans of the promotion to enjoy. Many assumed this would lead to an increase in viewership following last week's disappointing numbers.

Well, disappointment has returned again. According to WrestleNomics and Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite drew an average of 852,000 viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week's 858,000.

They scored a rating of 0.27 in the 18-49 demographics, also down from last week. The show was headlined by The House of Black, successfully defending the AEW Trios title against The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The show also featured AEW World Champion MJF, who got into a scuffle with the other pillars of AEW during his Re-Bar Mitzvah segment. Many fans are pointing to the company's top guy as the reason for the ratings decline and questioning Friedman's ability to draw an audience as a world champion.

Tamraj Kilvish @Andhera_Kayam_ @wrestlenomics I know people Like him, but MJF as a champ is not a draw.. @wrestlenomics I know people Like him, but MJF as a champ is not a draw.. 😌

Chris Lonas @XtremeEffect @wrestlenomics No one wanted to hear MJF cutting promos with the cruiserweight division @wrestlenomics No one wanted to hear MJF cutting promos with the cruiserweight division

Matt @Mattnumberss @wrestlenomics I know a lot of you like the 4 pillar guys, but you need professional wrestlers that are taller than 5’10” and weigh over 200lbs to draw at the top of the card. Nobody finds these smaller guys are realistic fighters. @wrestlenomics I know a lot of you like the 4 pillar guys, but you need professional wrestlers that are taller than 5’10” and weigh over 200lbs to draw at the top of the card. Nobody finds these smaller guys are realistic fighters.

Cynthia Richardson @JanCint @NewsXero MJF and to a lesser extent, Jamie Hayter, just are not draws as champions. @NewsXero MJF and to a lesser extent, Jamie Hayter, just are not draws as champions.

Dynamite also featured the debut of former IMPACT star Taya Valkyrie, who some fans also pointed out as the ratings declined despite being a surprise and not advertised.

MJF named dropped two WWE Hall of Famer on Dynamite

MJF may get some flack from the Twitterverse, but the Salt of the Earth considers sitting at the top of the AEW men's division.

On last night's Dynamite, the champ took shots at the Canadian crowd by mentioning Canadian legend Bret Hart. The Devil said that Shawn Michaels was better than Hart.

The world champion appears to be headed towards a four-way showdown with Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. Perhaps one of the other four pillars can help AEW with its ratings woes.

