"MJF, please find a way to WWE," "This company is in the mud" - Fans very unhappy with the former AEW Champion's booking

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was involved in a controversial segment on last night's Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. This has caused an uproar among fans.

MJF is one of the best talkers in the professional wrestling business. He can hold his own on the microphone and is usually one of the most entertaining stars with a mic in hand. Recently, Maxwell got involved with Jeff Jarrett after the latter expressed his desire to win the AEW World Title. The Salt of The Earth offered to help The Last Outlaw win the title in exchange for the first title shot, which Jarrett refused. This week on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, MJF and Jeff Jarrett came face to face again.

The Devil touched upon Double J's alcohol addiction and even made some personal comments toward the latter's wife. Jeff didn't hold back either as he spoke about Friedman's childhood. However, the segment took a dark turn when The Wolf of Wrestling mentioned the late Owen Hart, resulting in Jeff clobbering him. Karen Jarrett ran down to the ring to separate her husband from The American Hero, but Maxwell used her as a shield before running away.

Fans weren't too happy with the segment and later commented on AEW's X (Twitter) post to give their honest feedback.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of reactions from fans. [Images via AEW's X]

Tommy Dreamer highlights what he disliked about MJF's and Jeff Jarrett's segment

The segment between MJF and Jeff Jarrett was controversial for many reasons. One of the things both men did during their segment was fire shots at each other's partners. Maxwell noted how Jeff's wife, Karen, was previously married to Kurt Angle. On the other hand, Jarrett commented about The Wolf of Wrestling's girlfriend's (Alicia Atout) "activities" backstage.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer wasn't a fan of the men taking shots at each other's partners and suggested a different route they could have taken.

"I could've done without the shots of, 'your girlfriend's a s*ut, while your wife was married to somebody else.' Jeff played it up great 'cause he is like, 'Hey, this has all been done before.' However, then the retorts about your girlfriend being a promiscuous young lady; it got the ooo's, and it got the aaa's, but where does it go? Jeff Jarrett was a referee; Jeff Jarrett was always Jerry Jarrett's son, who was a big star in wrestling,'' he said.

It will be interesting to see if MJF and Jeff Jarrett battle inside the squared circle in the coming weeks.

