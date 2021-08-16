"You are in impeccable shape"- MJF praises ex-WWE star's physique

MJF was all praise for former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona's in his latest tweet.

MJF praising someone other than himself is incredibly rare. The young gun recently responded to Matt Cardona's tweet and praised him for his 'impeccable' physique.

Cardona was responding to a fan who had asked for advice in regards to kicking off a pro-wrestling career. MJF reacted to Cardona's tweet in a rather insulting manner. The Salt of the Earth quickly made it clear in his next tweet that he was referring to the fan, and not Cardona. Check out the exchange below:

I’m referring to the mark you responded to Matt. You are in impeccable shape — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 15, 2021

Cardona responded to the AEW star's praise and had the following to say:

"Hahaha I figured. You may say things to pi*s people off, but you only speak the truth."

MJF is currently one of the biggest heels in all of pro-wrestling. He is known for not breaking kayfabe even outside the squared circle and is dubbed by many as a future megastar.

MJF is currently doing quite well for himself in AEW

MJF was signed to All Elite Wrestling a few months before the promotion put out its very first show, Double Or Nothing 2019. He was given a push from the very beginning on AEW TV and he only got better with each passing week.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been a controversial name in the wrestling community due to the fact that he never breaks kayfabe. The 25-year-old star once flipped off a young fan during a meet & greet and it didn't sit well with a lot of people. The father of the kid had the following to say in response:

“I tried to laugh it off knowing he’s just in character…but it really upset him. I know that’s his gimmick but he’s only 7 & doesn’t understand.” said the father of the fan MJF flipped off.

As for Matt Cardona, he seems to be in the best shape of his life and recently defeated Nick Gage for the GCW Heavyweight title in a Deathmatch. Fans of Cardona and MJF would love to see these two top heels square off somewhere down the line.

