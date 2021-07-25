Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) shocks wrestling world with upset title win

One of the more interesting stories that has unfolded in professional wrestling recently is Matt Cardona beginning a feud with death-match legend and GCW Champion Nick Gage.

Cardona swerved fans at GCW a while ago when he turned up at the show in disguise and pretended to be Jon Moxley, even hitting Moxley's finishing move on Gage. However, he received incredibly loud boos when he revealed himself and fans realized it wasn't Moxley, but Cardona.

Nick Gage is confronted by a hooded figure…moving like Jon Moxley…



The hooded figure hits the Paradigm Shift…



The figure takes his hood off and it's MATT CARDONA!

This ultimately led to a match between the two for the GCW Title, which took place last night at GCW Homecoming Night One.

Matt Cardona is the new GCW Champion

In an incredibly violent match that saw both men profusely bleeding at the end of it, several run-in attempts from other wrestlers, and eventually hitting the Rough Rider to pin the beloved GCW Champion Nick Gage, Matt Cardona became the new, as you'll see from the video, lesser loved GCW Champion.

Matt Cardona beats Nick Gage, becomes GCW World Champion, gets absolutely peppered with beer, soda and water bottles then exits the arena with the belt.



Matt Cardona beats Nick Gage, becomes GCW World Champion, gets absolutely peppered with beer, soda and water bottles then exits the arena with the belt.

Absolute scenes.

It's an incredible crowd reaction and one that might lend some support to the argument that Cardona is now the biggest heel in professional wrestling (sorry Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega).

Many shocking things have happened in professional wrestling this year, but WWE's Zack Ryder becoming a death-match wrestler, beating Nick Gage of all people in a death match and then walking out of GCW of all promotions as their main champion might just be the most shocking of all.

Cardona is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling after a brief stint in AEW following his WWE release, but he's now also the GCW Champion in yet another example of how the 'Forbidden Door' is opening up new exciting storytelling possibilities in professional wrestling.

How do you feel about Matt Cardona beating Nick Gage in a death-match to become the new GCW Champion? Leave your thoughts in the comments below

