Tony Khan has signed another new talent to join AEW's huge roster. The newest member on the roster is Ring of Honor's Willow Nightingale. She is also from MJF's hometown of Long Island, New York.

Willow Nightingale has been part of AEW previously on a pay-per-appearance deal. She has been one of the stars that have impressed people backstage and fans alike.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantel recently praised Nightingale's performance during her match against Jamie Hayter. Additionally, she has also proven to be a tough challenger for undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

In recent times, MJF has been showing the fans a different face of himself. It all started after his match against Wheeler Yuta when he was contemplating whether to shake Yuta's hand or not.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Friedman refused to cash in his chip to challenge an already worn-out Jon Moxley, claiming that he wanted to earn the victory. The Devil's good side was showcased yet again when he shared his joy to see Willow Nightingale become All Elite.

Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Willow Nightingale has officially signed a full-time deal with the promotion. The self-proclaimed Devil of AEW replied to the tweet appreciating Willow and acknowledging that both he and the ROH star are from the same area.

"Long islands own!!!!!" MJF tweeted

The wrestling world reacts to MJF's tweet on Willow Nightingale

The wrestling world was elated to see Willow Nightingale officially becoming part of the roster and mentioned how good she is.

McLuvin🔜Apex @I_AmMcLuvin @The_MJF I remember watching her at NYWC shows. Great back then and even better now. Well deserved @The_MJF I remember watching her at NYWC shows. Great back then and even better now. Well deserved

Although people were happy for Willow, they were equally puzzled after seeing this new side of The Devil.

Chad Kriss @krissnotchris @The_MJF Are you a nice person now? What are these pleasant tweets from you? 🥺 @The_MJF Are you a nice person now? What are these pleasant tweets from you? 🥺

Jubacard @jubacard93 @The_MJF These tweets are weird man. But im curious bout the journey @The_MJF These tweets are weird man. But im curious bout the journey

Dr.DanMunoz @DrDanMunoz @The_MJF I'm loving the subtle face-ish things you're doing. When you show us our biggest fault is believing the devil doesn't exist at Full Gear will be epic. Bravo, sir @The_MJF I'm loving the subtle face-ish things you're doing. When you show us our biggest fault is believing the devil doesn't exist at Full Gear will be epic. Bravo, sir

MJF replied to a fan clearing their doubts, claiming that the reason of this tweet was because he got a bonus.

"Bonus," he tweeted.

People were relieved as he was not turning into a baby face.

Hunter @Carroll22__ @The_MJF Mans is making bank off these bonuses @The_MJF Mans is making bank off these bonuses

Next month, the Devil is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

