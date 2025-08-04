MJF reacts as internet digs up rare clip from pre-wrestling days

MJF is considered AEW's top homegrown talent. Now, he's reacted to a rare clip dug up by internet sleuths that shows him demonstrating his skills outside the ring.The 29-year-old entered the big time with All Elite Wrestling, but he'd been showing off his skills for years before that. MJF was famously a guest on The Rosie O'Donnell Show when he was a child, revealing that he wanted to be a singer and a wrestler.The Long Island native ultimately achieved one of those goals in grand fashion, becoming the longest-reigning World Champion in AEW history. He's also tested the water in Hollywood, landing a major role in the recently released comedy Happy Gilmore 2.On top of those achievements, he was a star linebacker in high school and a talented singer. After a recent clip of him singing Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was unearthed, The Salt of the Earth took to X/Twitter to remind everyone what a stud he is:&quot;All state tenor 2. All state middle linebacker. All state 🐈 🧲&quot;MJF has a lot on his plate as AEW Forbidden Door approachesAfter an up-and-down 2024, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is climbing back to the top of the wrestling industry. The 29-year-old won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas last month, guaranteeing him a shot at Hangman Page's AEW World Championship at a time of his choosing.Following that, he made history by winning the CMLL World Light Heavyweight title in Mexico City, deepening his feud with Mistico. He took to X/Twitter to celebrate his win and predicted that, after he beats Mark Briscoe on this week's Dynamite, he would take the AEW World Championship from Hangman:&quot;The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION!!! and after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!!&quot; he wrote.But the road ahead isn't smooth for MJF, as he's gotten himself in trouble with The Hurt Syndicate. Only time will tell whether The Salt of the Earth can claim his promotion's top title for the second time.