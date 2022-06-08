"It's part of the television show" - Wrestling veteran pokes fun at dirt sheets over reports on MJF's recent antics

MJF's "pipe bomb" promo set the world of wrestling alight for over a week. However, leading up to the promo, many news outlets reported stories that conflicted with what fans saw on Dynamite. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took a shot at various sites for trying to "out-scoop" each another.

While it's still currently unclear whether or not MJF's recent promo was unauthorized, many veteran fans and critics seem to believe it's all a work. Friedman has been known to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe, which is why many are currently unsure.

During the most recent Writing with Russo episode, the wrestling veteran addressed the way dirt sheets have handled this situation.

"They’re all so [busy] looking for the scoop that they don’t even think for a second ‘wait a minute bro’ because everybody wants to out scoop everybody else. Meanwhile, bro, its part of the television show, man," Russo said. (6:38)

The Salt of the Earth has recently been praised by legends like Eric Bischoff, who called Friedman without peer. Bischoff also believes that there were real-life problems between Khan and MJF, but that the two settled things and used the controversy to create this story.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was not impressed with MJF's promo and claimed it made him "sick"

Unlike Eric Bischoff, the legendary Jake Roberts was not a fan of the segment. On the DDP Snake Pit podcast, he stated that Friedman's promo could have repercussions within the AEW locker room.

“For me, it made me sick. It really did. I would love to see what the locker room is like. The bomb that he dropped is going to have repercussions with people,” Roberts said. (H/T:Wrestling Inc.)

While many fans are in support of The Salt of the Earth, his words have seemed to rub some the wrong way. Some fans will likely agree with Roberts, so public opinion regarding the AEW star will likely continue to polarize the wrestling world.

