4-time champion from WWE interferes as MJF retains his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole at All In

AEW All In has come and gone, and what a show it was. From top to bottom, the roster gave their all to provide one of the best wrestling shows in modern history. However, the biggest round of applause has to go to Adam Cole and MJF, who put on an exceptional main event, with Friedman coming out as the eventual winner.

Earlier in the night, the Better Than You Bay Bay duo worked together to win the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship. This added an extra layer of intrigue to their eventual main event bout.

As expected, the two best friends laid out an emotional, story-driven match. What may have caught many fans off guard, however, was the amount of shenanigans involved in this bout, including an interference by Roderick Strong.

Although AEW generally tends to steer clear of this style of booking, it worked to a tee on this occasion, as the fans were gripped from the first bell to the last. MJF eventually scored the win over Cole, but the real story is still being told as the two hugged it out to close the historic night at Wembley Stadium.