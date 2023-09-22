MJF reveals why he recently broke his rule of no free autographs

AEW star MJF is currently having the best run of his career as the World Champion. Max's new babyface character is extremely over with the fans as he gives free autographs. But the AEW World Champion recently revealed why he broke this rule.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for being one of the biggest heels of this generation. However, he recently tweaked his character, added some tools of a baby face, and became a fan favorite.

Over on Twitter, The Devil talked about why he gave a free autograph to the fan; however, he hilariously charged money from him:

"I’ve never given out a free autograph in my life. But when I was told there was a young man with a learning disability it hit a nerve for me. Glad you liked it Marco. But respectfully…..I’ve changed my mind and I’d like my 50 dollars in cash," said MJF

AEW World Champion MJF is happy about earning Samoa Joe's respect

Maxwell Jacob Friedman retained his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe this past week at AEW: Grand Slam.

The Samoan Submission Machine turned out to be the toughest challenger for The Devil; however, Max retained his title by minor cheating and a little help from his best friend, Adam Cole.

Following the match, Joe also showed respect by shaking Max's hand. Meanwhile, The Devil had his own way of showing respect as he said the following on Twitter:

"Respect isn’t given. It’s earned. Took me 8 years. But that made it all the more worth it. Thanks you gigantic Samoan Sicko."

