MJF rips recently-injured champion, namedrops Cody Rhodes

PWI's annual list of the top 500 wrestlers in the world recently dropped, and AEW World Champion MJF is a little miffed that he didn't make the top five.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been on a tear this year, defending his world title against Bryan Danielson and Hiroshi Tanahashi while winning the ROH Tag Team Championship with his best friend, Adam Cole.

However, this year's PWI 500 put The Devil at #6, behind the former members of The Shield, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

Speaking with Mike Janela on the New York Mets' YouTube Channel, Max expressed his displeasure at being placed behind the recently injured Vikingo, declaring that he and Cody Rhodes should have been #1 and #2 on the list:

"They put me at six, behind a guy named El Hijo Del Vikingo. Can you name me two El Hijo Del Vikingo matches? No. You can’t. I could go on and on. Everybody knows who the best is. If you went on social media the day it got dropped, everybody was saying that either me or Cody Rhodes, an old running mate of mine, should have been one or two. I believe that they put those three guys up there. Those three guys are very talented. But nobody’s on the level of the devil. Everybody knows that," MJF said. [H/T Fightful]

MJF has been on a media tour ahead of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City tonight for its annual Grand Slam special. Ticket sales for this year's edition have reportedly been sluggish, but Tony Khan, MJF, and other top AEW stars have been making the rounds in New York's media to provide a boost.

MJF showed up on CBS New York this week to talk about how well the company is doing, his run as champion, and legendary TV comedian Rosie O'Donnell owing him money. You can check out the full interview below:

Friedman is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe tonight at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Are you excited for this year's Grand Slam? Which match are you looking forward to the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

