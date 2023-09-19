A high-flying star who has awed crowds in AEW and ROH might be on the shelf after suffering an injury over the weekend. The star in question is AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

The Mexican star has wrestled several times in both AEW and Ring of Honor, wowing fans with his crazy maneuvers and intricate spots. Vikingo has been advised by lucha legends such as Konnan and Rey Mysterio to tone down his style, but the 26-year-old continues to dazzle audiences every time he's in the ring. However, a recent match may have taken its toll on the promising young star.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), El Hijo del Vikingo may have suffered an injury after landing on his hip during a tag match against Angelico, Serpentico, and Tony Nese in Ring of Honor over the weekend. Vikingo was seen in a wheelchair later in the night, which doesn't bode well, but the hope is that he merely suffered a bruised hip rather than a broken one.

Vikingo is a prolific wrestler in Mexico and America, competing for several different promotions and currently holding AAA's Mega Championship. If his injury keeps him out long, he'll likely have to cancel several upcoming appearances, such as his match against AEW star Swerve Strickland at Defy Wrestling's PRIMOLUCHA event on October 13.

Wrestling veteran Konnan bashes AEW's booking of El Hijo del Vikingo

El Hijo del Vikingo made an immediate impact in AEW with his dream match against Kenny Omega, which instantly got fans talking about him. However, not everyone is happy with how he's been booked in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WCW legend Konnan recently criticized the company for handling the 26-year-old and asked why he isn't being utilized more. The former nWo member claimed that Vikingo is the best high-flyer in the business and suggested that AEW pair him with a manager to talk for him:

"He can have a f***ing manager that can talk for him. He's the most incredible high flyer out there today. His work speaks for itself. To get fans interested in him, you just put him in a f***ing good storyline."

