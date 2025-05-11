MJF ruins Mother's Day for his mom

Mother's Day is special even for wrestling's most dastardly heels. However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is in a league of his own when it comes to savage villains of the ring. While many in the wrestling world began the day with well wishes to their mom, MJF concocted a plan to ruin his mother's big day.

The Salt of the Earth's parents openly supported his wrestling journey. MJF was infamously featured on The Rosie O'Donnell Show at age five after his mother and father submitted an embarrassing home video. Steven and Nina Friedman have been on AEW programming and even participated in media interviews about their famous son.

Mrs. Friedman took to X/Twitter today to play along with her 29-year-old son's Mother's Day storyline. The mother-of-three, who once had a viral wrestling moment of her own, shared a photo of a sign that blasts the former AEW World Champion for forgetting to wish Happy Mother's Day.

"This A**HOLE forgot to wish me a happy mothers day," reads the sign.

It seems like MJF created the sign. However, the heel still took to X/Twitter to keep the act going by issuing a ruthless six-word message.

"I didn't forget. I just didn't," MJF wrote with the photo below.

You can see MJF's uncensored post here.

Screenshot of MJF's post (Photo Credit: MJF on X/Twitter)

MJF has been confirmed for Wednesday's Beach Break edition of Dynamite. He will be there to see if Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate's legal counsel will finally approve his entry into the group.

AEW and its wrestlers send Mother's Day wishes

All Elite Wrestling has joined the social media festivities. The official AEW account on X/Twitter shared a compilation of photos showing All Elite grapplers and their mothers, or their own children.

"From the AEW family and moms, Happy Mother's Day!" reads the caption.

Featured are The Young Bucks, Sting, Tony Khan, Renee Paquette, and Madison Rayne, among others. Khan's mother has been ringside for AEW events over the years.

