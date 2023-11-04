MJF's AEW World Championship reign could be in serious jeopardy with another top star aiming to capture the title

MJF is the current longest reigning AEW World Champion in the title's history and is a marked man among the locker room as many stars have made it clear they are coming for his title. A current Champion in All Elite Wrestling is one of them as he recently declared that he's aiming to win the World Title.

The name in question is none other than Ricky Starks who is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Big Bill. The Absolute also won the Owen Hart Foundation tournament earlier this year after defeating CM Punk in the finals of the tournament.

Speaking on the Black Rasslin' podcast, Starks revealed that he's aiming for all the men's titles in All Elite Wrestling including the AEW World Championship:

“For sure. I’m still aiming for the AEW World Championship. I’m still aiming for the TNT Championship and the International Championship. I’m still aiming for these things. I’m not a tag team wrestler. I’m a tag team champion, but I’m not a tag team wrestler, and I want that to be clear. That’s the same thing with Bill. Bill isn’t a tag team wrestler. We are two singles guys that have come together under some weird circumstances, starting at All In, but we made it, and we’re doing the thing. So when it comes to goals, I hate even giving an answer now.” H/T:[PWMania]

AEW star Ricky Starks reveals he was frustrated before his match against Bryan Danielson

AEW star Ricky Starks recently revealed the frustrations he had backstage before competing at All Out in a Strap Match against former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.

Speaking on the Black Rasslin' podcast, The Absolute One revealed the circumstances before his big match against Bryan Danielson at the All Out pay-per-view:

"The Strap match [with Bryan Danielson stands out for me this year]. The Strap match, while — here’s the truth about it: The circumstances leading up to the Strap match were very chaotic and a point of frustration for me. If you saw that Collision, I went out and started the show with a very heartfelt message that I wanted to get to people, and it wasn’t me whining and complaining. "

Starks also revealed the lack of expectations he had heading into the match:

"It was more of a message of look, even somebody like me, even somebody who is dedicated and puts in the work, takes the steps back due to outside sources, right? That match in itself was — I had no expectations for it. Didn’t know what I was getting myself into." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Do you want to see Ricky Starks challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments below.

