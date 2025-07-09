MJF's former ally reacts to pitch for a blockbuster match against 266 lb AEW star 

MJF has been with AEW since the company's inception in 2019. Before signing with the organization, he was a regular in the New York wrestling promotion, MLW. There, he was a member of The Dynasty along with Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, and more.

Alexander Hammerstone is a tank in human form. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and has appeared in TNA as well as WWE. The Arizona native might sign with All Elite Wrestling in the future. If it happens, the potential for dream matches is immense. Hammerstone could lock horns with major names such as Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page, Samoa Joe, Cope, and more.

Interestingly, a fan on X recently requested Tony Khan to book a showdown between the MLW star and the 266-pound Wardlow.

Alexander Hammerstone responded to the post with a GIF of Godzilla and King Kong at war. He seemingly believes that his potential match with Mr. Mayhem will be a brutal and hard-hitting affair, exactly the way the fictional monsters, Godzilla and King Kong, fight in movies.

MJF and Hammerstone recently reunited when the former returned to MLW to target Mistico.

WWE legend Mark Henry feels sorry for AEW star Wardlow

In a recent conversation with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa, Mark Henry said that he feels sorry for Wardlow. He added that professional wrestling was being run by "little guys", and the former AEW TNT Champion is a victim of his environment.

“I feel sorry for the big man in pro wrestling right now. And people will be like, ‘Why do you feel sorry for him?’ I feel sorry for him because it’s kind of like the reverse role, but that’s the way it’s happened with the big guy and the little guy in wrestling. The little guy is in power right now," Henry said. [H/T: ProWrestling Dot Net]

Hopefully, Tony Khan will bring Wardlow back soon and book him strongly. After all, the 37-year-old has the look of a megastar.

