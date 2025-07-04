Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed receive message from Mark Henry after scary incident with CM Punk

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have received a message from Mark Henry after they were involved in a scary spot with CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions.

Breakker and Reed accompanied Seth Rollins and made sure that Punk didn't walk out of Saudi Arabia as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The Second City Saint unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the title in what was billed as their final match.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry advised Breakker and Reed not to rush with their spots, suggesting that Punk could've seriously gotten hurt when they tried to put him through the table.

"My message to those guys: When you're in the ring, or outside, or wherever, there's never a rush, so much that you... rush something where somebody could've gotten hurt, because Punk really could've gotten hurt when they both put him through the table," the Hall of Famer warned. "Take your time!" [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Rob Van Dam defended CM Punk after he wrestled in Saudi Arabia

CM Punk made some controversial comments about Saudi Arabia a few years back, while he wasn't a part of WWE. However, the former WWE Champion competed in the Kingdom as part of Night of Champions 2025.

Speaking on the 1 of A Kind podcast, wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam stated that Punk wasn't a hypocrite for competing in Saudi Arabia. He said:

"No, I don't, I don't consider [it] hypocrisy, unless it was done at the same time. You know what I mean? Because people can grow, the [sic] perspective can change. And so if he said something five years ago and then now, he feels different about it, then that's not what a hypocrite is. You know, like we all grow, feel different."

Punk resumed his feud with Seth Rollins after attacking him on Monday Night RAW.

