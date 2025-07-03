CM Punk felt the heat from fans, especially those in Saudi Arabia, as he traveled to Riyadh for the 2025 Night of Champions. Five years ago, Punk had lashed out at WWE for its partnership with the nation and had an unsavory back-and-forth with The Miz on X/Twitter.

Ad

Punk's visit to Saudi Arabia led many fans to label him as a hypocrite online, but a former WWE Champion has come to his defense. Rob Van Dam was asked about The Second City Saint's decision on his 1 Of A Kind podcast. In response, the 54-year-old explained how he viewed the former WWE Champion showing up in Saudi Arabia and whether it could be seen as hypocrisy.

"No, I don't, I don't consider [it] hypocrisy, unless it was done at the same time. You know what I mean? Because people can grow, the [sic] perspective can change. And so if he said something five years ago and then now, he feels different about it, then that's not what a hypocrite is. You know, like we all grow, feel different," RVD said, defending Punk. [From 0:55 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

On Night of Champions Kickoff, CM Punk was at the receiving end of boos from fans in Riyadh. The Second City Saint ended up apologizing on stage after a fan brought up his previous comments.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H later revealed that he was "incredibly proud" of Punk for apologizing to the fans in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, RVD wasn't the only former WWE star who defended The Best in the World.

Ad

CM Punk found a surprise ally over Saudi Arabia decision

During his first WWE stint, CM Punk was involved in a feud with Ryback. Following his exit from the company, Punk blamed The Big Guy for some of his injuries, and there was real-life tension between the two.

After Punk faced criticism for showing up in Saudi Arabia and apologizing to fans, Ryback posted a tweet defending his former colleague.

Ad

"I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money—much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks. WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values—it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships," Ryback wrote.

Ad

Ryback's words did come as a surprise, given the issues he has had with CM Punk in the past. As always, Punk continues to generate interest and debate both inside and outside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if he responds to the criticism he has faced for his visit to Riyadh.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit 1 Of A Kind and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More