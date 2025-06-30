"I don’t see him as a sellout" - Controversial former WWE Superstar defends CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk is being subject to criticism following his appearance at the recently concluded Night of Champions Premium Live Event. However, The Second City Saint's long-term rival, Ryback, recently came out in his support.

During the kickoff show ahead of the PLE, The Best in the World apologized to the people of Saudi Arabia for the controversial remarks he made in 2019. The veteran clarified that his infamous tweet was directed at The Miz and not the Middle Eastern nation.

Earlier today, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics made a sarcastic remark on CM Punk's apology. Surprisingly, despite their past differences, former WWE Superstar Ryback took to his X/Twitter account to defend the 46-year-old's actions.

"I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money—much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks. WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values—it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships," he wrote.

You can check out Ryback's tweet below:

In the main event of the show, CM Punk wrestled John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Cenation Leader retained the title in a chaotic match filled with interferences from multiple stars, including Seth Rollins, who was denied a Money in the Bank cash-in.

Triple H claims he is proud of CM Punk

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H opened up to share his opinion on The Second City Saint issuing an apology to the people of Saudi Arabia while speaking to Redmond and Byron Saxton at the Night of Champions Post-Show to speak about the premium live event.

The Game noted that he was privileged to watch the multi-time WWE Champion grow as a human being and make the apology. Triple H stated he was incredibly proud of Punk.

"I was privileged to watch him [CM Punk] grow as a human being, to step out here and apologise to the people of Saudi. To just cherish where he’s at in life and his career, things he gets to do and the opportunities he has. I was incredibly proud of him," he said.

Check out Triple H's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for CM Punk following his loss at Night of Champions.

