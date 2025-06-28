Triple H comments on CM Punk's apology to Saudi Arabia fans

Triple H has shared his thoughts on CM Punk's apology to the Saudi Arabian fans ahead of Night of Champions. The WWE CCO noted that he's incredibly proud of The Best in the World for his actions.

CM Punk was treated to a hostile reception when he arrived in Saudi Arabia due to a controversial tweet he posted about The Miz and the country years ago. However, The Best in the World apologized to the local fans during the Night of Champions kick-off show, noting that the post was targeting Miz and not Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the incident on the Night of Champions post-show, Triple H noted that he was privileged to watch The Best in the World grow and evolve as a person.

"I was privileged to watch two men grow, especially CM Punk. I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologise to the people of Saudi. To just cherish where he’s at in life and his career, things he gets to do and the opportunities he has. I was incredibly proud of him," Triple H said [From 27:52 onwards]

Punk's first match in Saudi Arabia did not go as per the plans as he failed to beat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Best in the World was once again screwed by Seth Rollins.

