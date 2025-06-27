CM Punk finally apologizes!

CM Punk received a mixed reaction in Saudi Arabia ahead of his title match against John Cena. The Second City Saint took a moment and apologized to the fans a day before the major show.

A few years ago, CM Punk wrote a controversial tweet on X directed towards The Miz. Punk's post didn't sit well as he told the A-Lister to 'go s**k a blood money-covered d**k in Saudi Arabia." The Straight Edge Superstar's tweet seemingly garnered a lot of negative reactions, and fans haven't forgiven him for the tweet heading into WWE Night of Champions 2025.

During the Kickoff show, one fan demanded that CM Punk apologize to him and the fans in Saudi Arabia. The multi-time world champion cleared the air and explained the tweet was targeted towards The Miz and not towards anyone in particular. He ended by apologizing to the fan and Saudi Arabia for his past words.

"This guy wants me to apologize to him for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago. Listen, it legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up, and I was crabby, and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz. I apologized to The Miz, and Mohammed, I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia," Punk said. (From 37:57 to 38:28)

CM Punk was booed for another reason ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025

CM Punk has been one of the most controversial stars in the industry throughout his career. The multi-time world champion has at times rubbed fans the wrong way with his actions, regardless of the promotion. Recently, several superstars reached Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025.

While sightseeing, Punk and the security personnel walked by a child. It seemed like The Straight Edge Star shoved the kid out of the way as he walked past him. The video went viral in a matter of hours, and many fans were unhappy with Punk's actions.

This was one of the reasons why the veteran was getting heavily booed heading into the title match against John Cena at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Whether the shove was intentional or not, fans have started to root for The Franchise Player before the event.

