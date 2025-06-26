CM Punk seemingly seen shoving a young fan after arriving in Saudi Arabia; former WWE star taunts him

CM Punk has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of his title match against John Cena. In a video circulating on social media, Punk seemingly shoved a young fan.
Punk will challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Last week on SmackDown, he was brutally assaulted by the reigning champion, who then delivered a pipebomb on Punk while he was lying in the ring.
The Second City Saints' intentions with the young fan remain unclear, and the self-proclaimed Best In The World himself hasn't commented on the situation. However, former WWE star Matt Riddle was quick to react to the incident, taunting Punk with a one-word reaction on X/Twitter.
"Hmmmm 🤔," wrote Riddle.
Check out Riddle's reaction:
Matt Riddle claimed he wasn't a fan of CM Punk
Matt Riddle has claimed he wasn't a fan of CM Punk, while taking digs at him for his fighting skills.
Speaking in an interview with Going Ringside, the former WWE Superstar also claimed that Punk was a "b**ch" to work with. He said:
"You know, I'm not a big fan of that guy [CM Punk] either. That guy su**s at fighting. He's a b**ch to work with in the back… Because he just bellyaches and complains. This guy complains about getting multiple World Title runs… I've heard from my boys that still work there [WWE] that he is a headache, and this isn't a storyline. This is the facts. So, it is what it is."
This weekend, Punk has the chance of winning his first championship since returning to WWE. With a win over Cena, he could end the current champion's 17th reign as a World Champion.
Cena won the title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Cody Rhodes and has successfully defended it once against Randy Orton at Backlash.