MJF's former partner breaks silence on shocking reunion outside AEW

AEW star MJF recently reunited with his long-time friend at a major event. The former International Champion was a massive part of MLW before becoming All Elite. During his time in the promotion, he was involved in a faction named The Dynasty, which also included Alex Hammerstone.
The powerhouse was a major part of TNA in 2024 but left the promotion in 2025 and recently returned to MLW. MJF recently made a surprise appearance in MLW to advance his feud with Mistico. Maxwell and Alex met backstage that day, and their reunion clip went viral a few days ago.
While speaking on In The Weeds, Hammerstone revealed that he was unaware of the Salt of the Earth's presence backstage and was shocked to reunite with his old friend.
"I’m at the venue, sleeping on the couch. I feel a shake and it’s Court (Bauer). ‘I have a surprise for you.’ ‘What’s up?’ ‘You miss MJF? You want to see Max today?’ I’m just like, ‘No, that’s not happening. There is no way that’s happening.’ (...) A couple hours later when I got the grab of my shoulder and got to see Max, it was a really cool moment," he said. [H/T - Fightful]
MJF found success at All In: Texas
The Salt of the Earth won the Casino Gauntlet match at this year's All In and now has the chance to challenge newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Page anytime. He competed against stars like Mistico, Mark Briscoe, Ricochet, and many others during the contest.
Following the win, Maxwell took to X/Twitter and sent a bold message.
"Nice guys finish last," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see when the former International Champion will cash in his shot at the world title and take away the gold from The Cowboy.