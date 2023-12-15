MJF's girlfriend calls him a "scumbag"

Last month, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) made a surprising revelation on social media as he shared a picture with the woman he is dating, Alicia Atout. She is a YouTube personality who has also worked as a backstage interviewer in AEW and IMPACT.

Atout recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen hitting the Gym with MJF and then tasting food in a restaurant. In the caption, the 28-year-old took a light-hearted jab at the AEW World Champion, calling him a scumbag and a lunatic.

"When your scumbag / travel / life partner is a lunatic. Our commentary on food, however, is untouchable. 🥂 Full vlog is live. 🔗: youtube.com/@AliciaAtoutOfficial," wrote Alicia Atout.

Here is the post

After playing the role of a heel during most of his AEW tenure, MJF has recently transitioned into being a babyface after his storyline with Adam Cole. Since the character shift, the Salt of the Earth has started addressing himself as "People's Scumbag," which might have been the basis of Atout calling him a scumbag.

Wardlow being The Devil makes the most sense, according to Jim Cornette

The identity of the man behind the Devil's mask, who has been involved in the AEW World Champion's storylines, is one of the hottest topics of discussion on AEW programming and among fans. A few names have come up as possible candidates like MJF, Adam Cole, Wardlow, and Hangman Page.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said that Wardlow being the Devil would make the most sense.

"I've said it the previous time we discussed it. Wardlow makes sense and it was Wardlow at least, in the ring, the last time they held him (MJF) down... The boots! Not only did he have mask hair, but also he had the exact same boots on when he came out to have his match, as the guy did who was holding the bat. But that just means they said 'Hey Wardlow, put this outfit on.' It doesn't have to be him, but it would probably make more sense," Jim Cornette said. [5:35-6:05]

Warlow returned to AEW programming in October after about four months of absence. Since his comeback, Mr. Mayhem recently made his intentions clear about taking down the AEW World Champion and is just waiting for the right moment to strike.

The speculations will continue until the Jacksonville-based company reveals the real identity of the masked men.

