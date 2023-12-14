Major AEW star acknowledges that The Devil must help him dethrone MJF

MJF is gearing up for the bout of his life against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View on December 30. However, The Salt of the Earth also has to look out for something, or someone, who has been close on his heels for a while.

That someone is The Devil, who targeted MJF multiple times. Swerve Strickland, who is uber-hot with the audience at the moment, recently shared a clip on his Instagram account, where a popular YouTube channel discussed how he would need The Devil to defeat the World Champion.

Check out the screenshots of Strickland's story below:

Swerve Strickland seemingly agrees that he needs The Devil's help.

View the clip here:

The Devil has a hand in assaulting MJF backstage on AEW Dynamite

MJF and Samoa Joe will be facing each other at Worlds End. But before that, the two were supposed to be a tag team and face two of The Devil's goons. But that match never happened. Just before the bout was supposed to go down, the goons trapped The Samoan Submission Machine in the ring, and MJF was brutally assaulted with a bottle backstage.

The identity of The Devil is a mystery, and fans have several theories about it, including the person behind the mask being Doctor Britt Baker, D.M.D.

It's now being said that MJF is preparing to drop the title, and Tony Khan is pitching Samoa Joe for a championship run. Some fans are also of the opinion that MJF's exit would result in another championship run for Hangman Adam Page. In this, how Swerve Strickland will be able to start his feud remains to be seen.

While Samoa Joe and Page have tasted championship gold, with the former being a two-time TNT Champion and Page being the AEW World Champion once, Swerve Strickland has not won a singles title in AEW yet. He was the AEW World Tag Team Champion with Keith Lee in 2022.

What do you think? Will Swerve win the World Championship anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

