MJF’s girlfriend furious after receiving unexpected birthday gift from AEW star

Former AEW World Champion MJF had a unique gift for his girlfriend and wrestling peer Alicia Atout. The star, however, was not extremely pleased with the gift.

The pair started dating in November of last year and their relationship was made official after Atout confirmed it in a Q&A video on her YouTube channel.

Alicia Atout turned 29 on June 1 and her partner ended up giving her a very funny gift. It was a Disney hat and she called it embarrassing and said that she was mortified. In a now-deleted post, Atout wrote about how she was taken aback by the gift.

“Soooooo @The_MJF got me the most embarrassing choice of all the Disney hats. 😡🧁 I legitimately was mortified haha. Regardless, it was a pretty magical birthday. This trip tired me out. Time to recharge. 🐭💫,” she wrote.

Jonathan Coachman says MJF reminds him of The Rock

MJF shocked the entire wrestling world when he showed up at AEW Double or Nothing last week. He surprised his former best friend Adam Cole and even attacked him for what he did to him a few months back.

Now, former WWE personality, Jonathan Coachman has said that the former AEW World Champion reminds him of The Rock. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Coachman said:

"Clearly, he [MJF] spent a lot of time in the gym because he looks amazing. I mean it's as good a shape as he's ever been in. So, somebody got in his ear and said, 'listen, if you're going to dictate 10 to 20 million dollars a year, you got to look like 10 to 20 million dollar a year player' which he now does but he reminds me so much of The Rock circa 1998-1999 and at that point, The Rock was still trying to figure out who he was gonna be."

That is a great comparison and Maxwell will no doubt take it in his stride and strive to be more like the People’s Champion.

