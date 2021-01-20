"MJF's gonna be like Jericho. He's gonna be a beast"- Konnan talks about his recent AEW appearance (Exclusive)

WCW legend and podcaster extraordinaire Konnan shared his thoughts about MJF recently. Konnan was recently on SK Wrestling's 'UnSKripted' with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he fielded questions from the staff and the viewers.

One of the questions was about his recent appearance on AEW Dynamite, where he mingled with The Inner Circle during their Las Vegas visit. Konnan spoke about his admiration for MJF, someone he actually compared to Chris Jericho.

You can check out Konnan's thoughts on MJF and much more in the video shared below:

Konnan says MJF will be a beast

Konnan spoke about how he got involved with The Inner Circle during their Las Vegas stint.

"Jericho reached out to me and he just told me- 'Hey, did you want to do something?' And LAX is going to be in it'. I also worked with Sammy Guevara in Mexico. So, he's one of my boys. And I got along great with MJF in MLW. So, I think the only guys I didn't know were Wardlow, and the other guy, Swagger. And I met them and they were incredible. So, I had a fun time. That was Jericho," said Konnan.

Konnan even gave us a peek behind the curtain and expressed his admiration for MJF as a performer:

"And Jericho's the guy who's kinda producing everything there. You can tell that MJF is like a sponge, picking up everything Jericho's doing because MJF's gonna be like Jericho. He's gonna be a beast," Konnan added.

