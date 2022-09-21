Tony Khan clarifies the situation around MJF's inevitable AEW World Title shot after massive win at All Out

MJF currently has a massive guaranteed opportunity to capture the AEW World Championship. Recently, to rule out any questions, AEW President Tony Khan clarified how and when the Salt of the Earth would be able to capitalize on his poker chip.

The Casino Ladder Match was among the most anticipated matches on the All Out match card. Close to the end, masked men approached the ring and took out the competition to seemingly steal the poker chip. However, a masked man (MJF) made his way down the stage as he received the chip from the recently unmasked Stokely Hathaway.

During his recent appearance on Barstool Rasslin', Tony Khan detailed how Friedman's opportunity could come to light.

"Any sanctioned event we can certainly make it happen. In this day and age, it's a world that's with live television and pay-per-view events, and all [of these other] opportunities, it's exciting to have a contender out there looming and to have this big championship match tonight on Dynamite," Khan said.

Khan continued, pointing out

"Certainly, it's that much more interesting to have two of the best wrestlers in the world, Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley one on one for the world championship, and to have a great wrestler like MJF looming in the background as a top contender with the right to challenge for the title any time." (H/T: Fightful)

Since the AEW World Championship Tournament is set to conclude tonight on Dynamite, fan anticipation is running wild, as MJF might just realize his dream despite either Moxley or Danielson capturing the belt.

MJF notably confirmed Tony Khan's clarification earlier this week in another interview, teasing a massive AEW Dynamite

Much like WWE's Money in the Bank match, the Casino Ladder Match is meant to usher in a shocking title change. Unfortunately, so far no other AEW star has been able to utilize the poker chip in a similar way to the legendary Ultimate Opportunist, Edge.

During an earlier interview with Barstool Rasslin', MJF spoke on the opportunity he now has within AEW.

"I can cash this chip in whenever I want. I will pick the bones of whoever wins this match. Am I going to do it at Grand Slam? I don’t know. Maybe I’ll do it the next week or the week after that? Who is to say?" Friedman said. "I do have to have a conversation with someone beforehand, but that does not mean all parties need to be in the know of said conversation." (H/T: Fightful)

Fans will simply have to tune in to AEW Dynamite tonight to see if the episode might be the biggest iteration of the show thus far. Could The Salt of the Earth become the face of AEW?

