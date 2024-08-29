MJF’s opponent for AEW All Out officially announced

AEW star MJF will be in action at All Out after he lost the American Championship at All In. The star being discussed is Daniel Garcia.

The Salt of the Earth attacked Garcia in July after the latter failed to capture the International Championship against Will Ospreay on Dynamite. The 25-year-old star was seen nowhere following the brutal attack. At All In, Maxwell failed to defend the American Championship against the Aerial Assassin. Ospreay's victory came after help from the returning Dragon Slayer.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Daniel Garcia attacked the Wolf of Wrestling and challenged him to a match at All Out. The former also revealed he had stolen MJF's Dynamite Diamond ring, which he claimed he had lost a couple of days before All In. The Red Death pawned the ring to get to London, costing Maxwell his title.

The 25-year-old star also challenged the former AEW World Champion to a match at All Out. Tony Khan later took to Twitter and made their match official for the upcoming pay-per-view.

"Saturday, 9/7 Chicago, IL #AEWAllOut @The_MJF vs @GarciaWrestling After MJF tried to break Garcia's neck in Chicago, Garcia returned in London, costing MJF his American Title @wembleystadium, and next Garcia aims to break MJF's neck on Sept 7 when they fight 1-on-1 at All Out!" he tweeted.

Only time will tell if the Dragon Slayer will be victorious against the former American Champion.

