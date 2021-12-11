"That’s where I go" – Top AEW star sees himself fighting Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre if he doesn't get a big offer

AEW star MJF is envisioning himself wrestling under the WWE umbrella if Tony Khan fails to offer him a lucrative deal in the future.

The 25-year old star openly stated he wouldn't mind leaving AEW if WWE or any other promotion bids higher for his services. He has emerged as one of the rising stars during the pandemic era. Beyond having an impressive hold over the mic, Friedman has also shown that he can hang with the best inside the squared circle.

While recently speaking with Throwing Down w/ Renee and Miesha, MJF named Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre among some of the stars he could potentially compete against in WWE. The rising star believes there will be the greatest bidding war in the history of the business once he becomes a free agent:

"It’s funny. A lot of people bring up matchups like me and The Miz, like me and Drew McIntyre, like me and Roman Reigns. Can that potentially happen if Tony Khan doesn’t shell out the right type of cash? Maybe, and that’s why, by the year 2024, as I’ve stated before, it’s going to be the greatest bidding war in the history of our sport."

MJF further added that he's bound to get better with age, as he's currently 25 years old. The AEW star said he's a businessman at the end of the day and would go to whoever offered him the right amount:

"I’m 25...right now. By the time we get to 2024, I will be 27. I’m still a baby, a handsome baby, but still a baby. By then, which is even harder to fathom, I’m probably going to be, if it’s possible or conceivable... better than I am now by some grace of God. As I’ve stated before, Tony Khan, great guy. Out of all the Khans in pro wrestling, he's easily in my top two, right next to Nick. All I want is the right amount of money in front of me, that’s where I go because I’m a businessman at the end of the day...that’s all I am." (H/T- WrestlingNews.co )

MJF will put his Dynamite Diamond ring on the line at AEW Winter is Coming

Dante Martin and MJF were the final two during this week's Battle Royale and will now collide next week on AEW Winter are Coming to determine the new Dynamite Diamond ring winner.

Friedman has a lot on his plate next week. Aside from his match against Martin, there could be a chance that AEW's CM Punk may show up to cost MJF his Diamond Ring to intensify their feud. Whether or not the said scenario happens, fans will be in for a treat to see two rising stars collide.

What do you make of MJF's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

