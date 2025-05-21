MJF sends extremely non-PG message to his girlfriend ahead of AEW Dynamite

MJF has sent out an extremely non PG message to his girlfriend ahead of AEW Dynamite. Safe to say, this one might not be appreciated by the recipient.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the top stars in AEW and he is currently dating backstage personality Alicia Atout. Atout is very active on social media and often posts a lot of funny pictures with the former AEW World Champion.

However, MJF’s latest message to his girlfriend has seemingly crossed boundaries of propriety and does not sit well with his character arc. Atout recently posted a new official headshot from her AEW profile page. To that, Maxwell posted a message that was not at all well received by the fans.

"Get a load of this piece of s**t huh?" MJF posted.

A lot of fans called him out for this and criticized him, saying that this was not the way to speak to anyone, let alone his girlfriend.

MJF could be in for a surprise, says Nic Nemeth

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, has revealed that MJF could be in for a surprise from The Hurt Syndicate.

Maxwell was recently accepted into the faction and MVP announced that there will be a contract signing this Wednesday to make it official. However, Nic Nemeth, while speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, said that there is still something that can change.

“He's trying to impress these guys. And you don't get the full answer each way, he gets almost, and almost, and then even last night. [...] They could've ended it saying, 'Hey we're gonna have a party,' beautiful booking. They go, 'Next week, we'll see,' and there's still some tension there that doesn't mean that he is part of the group,” he said.

That can definitely be the case and the fans will be wondering if The Hurt Syndicate will finally turn on Maxwell or fully accept him as the newest member of the faction.

