MJF spotted wearing a sling after reports of surgery

Former AEW World Champion MJF has been out of action since dropping his title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023. Amid his hiatus from the ring, he was spotted today wearing a sling.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was banged up at the end of his record-setting AEW World Championship reign. He had reportedly suffered a torn labrum and took time off to recuperate, amid speculation that he was entering free agency.

It was recently reported that natural rehab had failed, and the 28-year-old had to undergo surgery on his shoulder. While this has not been confirmed, it seems more likely, after the young star appeared today at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) sporting a sling.

Infamous wrestling fan Michael Corcoran, aka 'Brock Lesnar Guy,' posted a picture of himself with The Salt of the Earth today. The photo was taken at C2E2 in Chicago, where MJF signed merchandise and posed for pictures with fans.

In the picture, Friedman can be seen wearing the sling. In trademark fashion, he doesn't look too happy to be interacting with fans.

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan addresses MJF's status

Maxwell Jacob Friedman left the wrestling world on a cliffhanger when he went on hiatus after AEW Worlds End 2023. The 28-year-old had just been betrayed by his best friend, Adam Cole, aka The Devil.

Cole went on to form The Undisputed Kingdom in Friedman's absence, and the group is determined to collect all the gold in the company. Many fans are eager to see The Salt of the Earth return to get his revenge on the man who betrayed him, but it's unclear if that will happen anytime soon.

MJF was removed from the company's official roster early this year, sparking rumors of his status and his "Bidding War of 2024." At the media scrum following AEW Dynasty on April 21, Tony Khan addressed the former World Champion's status.

"Well, yes, MJF, one of the biggest stars in AEW, we haven't seen him in recent months, and I would love to get MJF back here soon. Sooner or later, or like really soon, you know, we've got so many great things happening and I think that would be really added if he's one of our great wrestlers and we've had great things happening in AEW lately, you know," said Khan.

If Friedman returns to AEW this year, he'll step into an entirely changed environment, with his beloved title having switched hands yet again and several new players vying for the gold already.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback