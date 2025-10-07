  • home icon
  "MJF about to sue somebody," "MJF it's time, come home" - Fans react after CM Punk suddenly references the top AEW star on RAW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 07, 2025 02:45 GMT
MJF and CM Punk collided in AEW
MJF and CM Punk collided in AEW [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

WWE star CM Punk seemingly referenced his old rival MJF on tonight's edition of RAW. The Voice of the Voiceless and The Salt of the Earth were involved in one of the top rivalries in AEW during 2022. Fans still talk about that feud. Currently, both stars enjoy taking shots at each other despite being in different companies.

Last month at Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match. After the victory, The Second City Saint took a break and returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut tonight to talk about their recent battle. He and Seth also harbor a deep hatred for each other.

On tonight's RAW, CM Punk stated that he is better than the current World Heavyweight Champion. The line closely resembled MJF's famous catchphrase 'I'm better than you and you know it.'

Fans on social media went into a frenzy after hearing the line as The Voice of the Voiceless spoke about his former AEW rival. One individual also said that Maxwell Jacob Friedman might sue him for stealing his phrase.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

MJF used CM Punk's phrase on AEW TV

MJF was part of The Hurt Syndicate a few months ago. However, he was also quickly evicted from the faction. In July, he cut a promo with the Syndicate and directly referenced CM Punk's iconic line as the show was live in Chicago.

While cutting a backstage promo, Maxwell sent a message to AEW World Champion Hangman Page, stating that the former is 'the best in the world.'

"See, I got everything to prove there to you and your hypocritical fans that think you're a good guy, that think you're the best. Well, newsflash, Hangman, you’re not the best. I’m the best! I’m the best in the world!" he said.

It remains to be seen whether The Salt of the Earth will respond to The Voice of the Voiceless' comment on RAW.

