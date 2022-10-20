MJF tells WWE legend to 'take a Nestea plunge off a bridge' amidst Twitter exchange

Top AEW heel Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) had an interesting exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on social media.

Friedman had an emotional segment with William Regal last night on Dynamite, where he talked about being rejected by the latter as a WWE talent. In his defense, the AEW personality thought MJF had the talent back then but was just taking shortcuts.

Regal concluded their conversation by offering his backing for the Long Islander to hit. However, the latter didn't oblige and walked away instead.

The promo got some positive responses, and one of them came from Foley, who praised Friedman's skills on Twitter. The Salt of the Earth clapped back by clarifying that everything he said in his conversation with Regal last night was authentic.

Afterward, MJF ordered Foley to just 'take a Nestea plunge off a bridge,' meaning that he should just dive. The latter was known for his outrageous and jaw-dropping bumps during his heyday in the Attitude Era, which made him The Hardcore Legend.

Later on, MJF tried to cash in his Casino Battle Royale chip for an AEW World Title match against Jon Moxley before the show's end. Instead, he gave the object to Regal and declared that he would have to earn the world title at Full Gear.

Another WWE Hall of Famer lauded MJF's recent segment

Apart from Mick Foley, Eric Bischoff also expressed his awe at Maxwell Jacob Friedman's promo from last night's AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE RAW General Manager even misheard a certain word from The Salt of the Earth. Bischoff said that he had to search for the word 'succulous' on Google, where in reality, MJF uttered "succubus," a supernatural entity.

The AEW star made the wrestling world buzz again after his jaw-dropping segment with William Regal. It would be interesting to see if there would be more comments from some other names in the business.

